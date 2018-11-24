Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Molly Thomson

Kaley Cuoco gave a stranded sea lion a lot to be thankful for this holiday weekend.

The “Big Bang Theory” star posted Friday a heartwarming Instagram video from Thanksgiving day of a group of marine and wildlife volunteers responding to her call when she and husband Karl Cook found the struggling baby animal.

“Here’s what I’m grateful for,” she wrote, “at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain. I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him.”

Despite Cuoco’s worries that no one would show up, given it was a holiday, a group of volunteers came through: “A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!!”

“My heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need,” she added. “Doesn’t get better than that.”

Friday night, the actress gave her Instagram followers an update on the sea lion.

“A huge shout out to all the volunteers and staff coming for coming out again today to search for Sandy the sea lion (yes I named him),” she shared alongside a snap of Sandy safe and sound in a kennel. “He is currently at their Santa Barbara facility getting rehabbed and prepped to be released back into the wild as soon as he’s able.”

It’s no surprise that Cuoco managed an animal rescue mission on her holiday weekend — the actress hosts an annual Stand Up For Pits event to raise funds for pit bulls, and she loves tending to animals of all kinds.

Her adoration for creatures is something she shares with husband Cook, who she wed this year. They even bonded over their love for horses when they first started dating.

“He is my perfect match,” she said in an interview with People. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’"

We’re sure Sandy the Sea Lion is forever grateful.