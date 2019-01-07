Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kaley Cuoco says you're "crazy" if you think she dissed comedy legend Carol Burnett.

The "Big Bang Theory" star, 33, took to Instagram after the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday to address a rumor that she didn't join in during the standing ovation for Burnett, who was honored with a new namesake award for lifetime achievement in television.

Cuoco, right, defended herself against accusations that she didn't join the standing ovation for television legend Carol Burnett at this year's Golden Globes ceremony.

"There's one thing I want to address, which again I don't normally do," Cuoco told her followers in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. "I was reading some comments about the evening, and I saw a bunch of people posting that I didn't stand up during Carol Burnett's speech. Are you crazy? Not only was I standing, I was bawling."

Cuoco called Burnett one of her "favorite people" and one of her "comedic idols."

"You better believe that I was standing and completely touched by her speech — a speech that I will never forget and that I will be able to tell my own children that I was in the room that day. And the words she spoke touched me to my core," Cuoco continued. "So, I don't know what show you were watching to go and tell me that I didn't stand for Carol Burnett and how disappointed you were in me."

Cuoco went on to praise "The Carol Burnett Show" star for being a comedy pioneer — and for carving a path for women who have followed in her footsteps.

"She’s one of my favorite people and has truly, like I said, paved the way for my career and a bunch of silly women like me who get to mess around and make jokes on camera and make fun of themselves because of what Carol Burnett did," Cuoco said.

Anyone who doubts that she jumped to her feet to pay tribute to Burnett was watching the "wrong clip," she said.

"So don't come at me," Cuoco added. "I know what I was doing, and I was standing."