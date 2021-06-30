Three years into her marriage to Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco is still giddy.

The "Flight Attendant" star posted a grinning photo of herself with her husband on Instagram Wednesday, celebrating what was clearly one of the happiest days in her life:

"NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met," she wrote in the caption, next to a black-and-white photo of what appears to be both of them on the streets of New York City.

"2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married," she continued. "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"

Aww, how sweet is that? And we also love both Cuoco's wide-open smile and Cook's cheesy full-teeth grin.

Chelsea Handler was in full support mode, too, commenting, "Kaley — everyone LOVES you, that's why he's stayed married to you. It's you," while Caroline Rhea sent out a simple "Happy Anniversary."

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook at Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity in Los Angeles in 2018. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Cuoco, 35, also shared a color photo from their wedding day on Instagram stories, which echoes the image she shared last year for their anniversary, which was from the big day itself. But quite different from her photo of the two of them mugging and kissing in a Disneyland photo, which she posted for the one-year anniversary of their engagement (Nov. 30, 2017, also his birthday).

This is Cuoco's second marriage and Cook's first. She married tennis player Ryan Sweeting three months after they began dating, at the end of 2013, and they split in 2015. She and Cook, 30, started dating in 2016 and married in 2018, but they didn't move in together until 2020 because they were having a house built.

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we're at a lot," Cuoco said at the time. "You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun."

Seems like they know what they're doing!

Related: