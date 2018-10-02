'Here's to you my darling': Kaley Cuoco celebrates 3-month wedding anniversary

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kaley Cuoco may be sad about the end of "The Big Bang Theory," but she's downright blissful about married life with new hubby Karl Cook.

On Monday, Cuoco shared a sweet photo of herself and her "man crush" Cook to celebrate their three-month wedding anniversary.

In the pic, shot by photographer Claudia Craig, the actress happily clutches her husband's arm as they gaze into one another's eyes.

"3 months and a #mcm all rolled into one ... here's to you my darling @mrtankcook," she wrote.

As for Cook, he also marked the occasion with a hilarious video of his new wife inspecting his unkempt eyebrows.

"Your unibrow is on point today and I need to get rid of it," a makeup-free Cuoco tells him as she pokes at his face, plucking an errant eyebrow hair with her fingers.

"Are you kidding me with that?" she asks, holding the hair in front of the camera.

"Why can't you just love me for me?" Cook asks before the newlyweds share a smooch. "Why am I not good enough for you?"

"Your brows aren't. You are," the giggling actress replies.

In his caption for his video, new groom Cook made fun of the wacky moment.

"This video is just pure marriage, plain and simple," he wrote, adding, "I believe there will be a time when (Cuoco) looks at me with love. For the foreseeable future, she only sees problems with my face."

Looks like these two lovebirds are in store for a happy and hilarious future!