Kaley Cuoco has been nominated for her first pair of Golden Globes — and she's couldn't be happier.

The 35-year-old actor shared an Instagram video of herself bursting into tears Wednesday morning after learning she'd be nominated for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for her performance in the HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant."

In one of two short clips she shared to Instagram, Cuoco can be seen listening online to Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announcing the 78th annual Golden Globe nominations. After hearing her own name listed among best actress nominees, the former "Big Bang Theory" star bursts into tears of joy.

"Oh my god, I can't believe it," she cries.

Cuoco as Cassie Bowden in HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant." HBO

In her second video, she learns that "The Flight Attendant" also received a series nomination for best TV series, musical or comedy, which scored Cuoco, who serves as an executive producer, a second nomination. She celebrates with a happy shriek before jubilantly throwing her hands in the air.

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN! 🐾" she wrote in her caption — a reference to Cuoco's production company, Yes, Norman Productions, which she named in honor of her beloved dog Norman, who died in January.

Cuoco's hardly the only entertainer who reacted emotionally to the Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday.

Kate Hudson, nominated for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for her role in "Music," the Sia-directed movie, reacted by sharing a photo of her and her co-stars on Instagram.

"Right now I am beyond grateful and speechless!" Hudson gushed in the caption. "Thank you @siamusic for your art and vision! Love you so much! Thank you HFPA for the @goldenglobes nominations 🙏 This picture was taken on wrap of our film. A labor of love and we put our all into it. Can’t wait for everyone to see it 🌈 🎶🌈 #music"

So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want.

Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM https://t.co/voiCEgpAGk — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2021

After learning "Hamilton" had been nominated for best motion picture, musical or comedy, the show's creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, tweeted: "So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want. Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful."

Miranda also received a best actor nod for his performance.

Dan Levy reacted to the five nominations that "Schitt's Creek" scored (including one recognizing Levy for his acting talent) on Instagram, writing: "Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show. Y’did good, team! ♥️."

Viola Davis, who was nominated for best actress in a dramatic motion picture for her role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," wrote on Instagram: "Humbled and flattered. Thank you so much to the #HFPA for the @GoldenGlobes nomination! 💛

"The Crown" star Gillian Anderson shared a cheerful selfie on Instagram after learning she'd been nominated for best actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV for her turn as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

"My happy face for my @goldenglobes nomination! Proud to be alongside such talented women @juliagarnerofficial @annefrances @cynthiaenixon & #helenabonhamcarter," she wrote, adding, "And congrats to @thecrownnetflix for all your other well deserved nominations! 🎉"

Anderson's "The Crown" co-star Emma Corrin, who was nominated for best actress in a dramatic TV series for her performance as Princess Diana, gushed on Instagram: "Thank you so much @goldenglobes! A real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women!"

"Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and help guide me through THANK YOUU ❤️" added Corrin.