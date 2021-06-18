Kaitlyn Bristowe shuts down remark about her 'different' look with honest response

Former “Bachelorette” and soon-to-be bride Kaitlyn Bristowe returned to prime time earlier this month to serve as co-host for the reality TV love-match franchise that first brought her fame. But as she stepped back into the “Bachelorette” spotlight, she faced one of the downsides of that fame.

Bristowe found herself the subject of social media scrutiny over her appearance — and not for the first time.

On Wednesday, one viewer tweeted, “Can anyone tell me what’s different about @kaitlynbristowe look? I can’t put my finger on it.” The very next day, they had an answer to the question, straight from the source.

Bristowe, who turns 36 Saturday, didn’t deflect with a joke, criticize the commenter or avoid the subject. Instead, she shut down that inquiry with an unexpected and completely candid answer.

“6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour,” she wrote in a tweet of her own. “Oh and I put on some weight.”

And she punctuated that post with a proud flexed-bicep emoji.

The tweets that followed her response were filled with support.

"Don’t forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won DWTS. That joy leaves a mark," one fan wrote.

Another tweeted, "Girl, you’re so cool. Thanks for normalizing talking openly about getting work done"

"I love that you are so honest!!!" yet another added. "You are gorgeous. Don’t listen to the negative Nellies."

Kaitlyn Bristowe from her 2015 stint on "The Bachelorette." ABC via Getty Images

But it seems the person who originally posed the question didn’t realize they’d come off as a negative Nelly. In fact, they seemed to appreciate Bristowe’s response as much as everyone else did.

"I knew I could rely on you to be real with us!!" the original tweeter wrote.

Perhaps the reason Bristowe seemed so prepared to tackle the comment to begin with is because she found herself in a similar situation when she returned to TV for season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.” At the time, she shared how she felt about it in her Instagram stories.

Bristowe opened up to fans about how comments on her appearance pained her shortly after returning to TV for "Dancing With the Stars." Kaitlyn Bristowe / Instagram @KaitlynBristowe

“I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” she wrote alongside a teary-eyed selfie. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me."

Though the message was different than her recent tweet, her response still reflected a raw honesty her fans clearly appreciate.