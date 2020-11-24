“Dancing with the Stars” has a new champion.

Former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev took home the Mirrorball Trophy Monday night to claim the title on the show’s 29th season.

“Catfish” star Nev Schulman and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, finished in second place, while rapper Nelly and Daniella Karagach placed third and “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado and Sasha Farber took fourth.

Each pair performed two dances during the finale, including one encore from an earlier dance, as well as a freestyle.

Bristowe and Chigvintsev knocked it out of the park with their performances, earning perfect scores when they once again did the Argentine Tango to Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” as well as a performance set to “Sparkling Diamonds” from the musical “Moulin Rouge.”

Bristowe’s title is the second in a row for “The Bachelorette” franchise, with Hannah Brown taking the crown last season. The victory is also the first for Chigvintsev, who has been on “Dancing with the Stars” for nine seasons.

Bristowe and Schulman took to social media to show there were no hard feelings.

“It’s the humor for me. Thought I was being catfished when I won tonight. Nev you’re a beautiful dancer and I hate you. Xoxoxo,” Bristowe captioned a playful video of them toasting the season.

Schulman who shared a longer version of the same video, proved to be a gracious loser, too.

Congrats @kaitlynbristowe you were amazing! Huge thanks to everyone at @DancingABC for letting me be a part of this fantastic show. #DWTS — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) November 24, 2020

"I’m soooooo happy for you!!!!" he captioned a pair of photos of him and Bristowe on Instagram, including a silly one where they are choking each other.

"Congrats @kaitlynbristowe you were amazing! Huge thanks to everyone at @DancingABC for letting me be a part of this fantastic show,” he also tweeted.