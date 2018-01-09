Justin Timberlake and 'This Is Us' fans are in for a treat after the Super Bowl

share tweet pin email

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or not, Super Bowl LII night on Sunday, Feb. 4, will certainly not disappoint.

That’s because after the game, halftime performer Justin Timberlake, several “This Is Us” cast members and other celebrities will join Jimmy Fallon for an epic episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon and Timberlake are sure to put on a show. The two friends go way back — they’ve danced, rapped and starred alongside each other in several skits over the years. One time while hanging out, they even shared a ride on a tandem bicycle — a step in their bromance that was so big, it warranted comment from JT’s wife, actress Jessica Biel.

Getty Images, NBC

The appearance will follow the Feb. 2 release of the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer’s latest album, “Man of the Woods," which promises a new sound for the pop star.

Also joining Fallon will be actor Dwayne Johnson and several cast members from “This is Us,” which airs a new episode right before the “Tonight Show” segment. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley will all be joining the show.

And while nearly every “This is Us” fan has shed a few tears while watching the drama series unfold, the cast’s appearance on “The Tonight Show” is more likely to bring tears of laughter. In a sketch that aired in September, Fallon played a film crew member who could not stop crying while the show was trying to film an episode. Hilarity ensued.

While there’s no telling what will happen in the game, the forthcoming episode or the livecast with Fallon, it’s sure to be jam-packed. So make sure you have a good spot on the couch.