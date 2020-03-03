Justin Timberlake throws Jessica Biel a pajama party for her 38th birthday

Jessica Biel’s next trip around the sun is off to a very good start, thanks to her husband, Justin Timberlake.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing," Biel wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love," she added.

Biel shared three sweet photos from her pajama party. In one snap, a tie-dye-clad Timberlake, 39, is shown hugging the actress from behind.

“I LOVE YOU!!!” Timberlake replied in a comment. “Happy Bday, you beautiful, loving, caring, wonderful 🦊 of a mom and wife!!!”

Jessica Biel woke up on her 38th birthday to a breakfast whipped up by her husband, Justin Timberlake, and their son, Silas. jessicabiel/Instagram

Biel, who shares 4-year-old son, Silas, with Timberlake, woke up on Tuesday to doughnuts, bacon and scrambled eggs plated in the shape of a smiling face.

“My boys know me SO well,” the “7th Heaven” alum gushed in her Instagram story. “Just came downstairs to this perfect birthday breakfast.”

Timberlake also shared a series of photos on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you.

"Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you," he continued before signing off simply with, "HUZ."

Last month, the couple of seven years both posted sentimental Valentine’s Day tributes. Timberlake shared a throwback picture from their early courtship days.

“It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know,” he wrote. “I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!”

The actress and singer first started dating in 2007 and married in 2012. In an interview with Marie Claire in 2017, Biel said she and her husband work well together because "We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things."