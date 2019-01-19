Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

With sunshine in his pocket, Justin Timberlake made dreams come true for one deserving group of children.

On Friday afternoon, the superstar musician took a break from his "Man of the Woods" tour to visit a lovable group of cancer patients, nurses and families at the Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Earlier this week, Timberlake fans at the hospital posted a video dancing to his song “Can't Stop the Feeling," campaigning for the star to come see them ahead of his Saturday concert at the AT&T Center.

Unbeknownst to the spirited young patients, Timberlake caught wind of the now viral video online and stopped by around 3 p.m.

According to Annabella Lugosi, a mother who’s been taking 4-year-old son Jackson to the Methodist hospital for cancer treatment since he was 3 months old, the singer “took time with each individual child in his or her own room.”

“He was so humble, and you could really tell that this wasn’t for publicity or anything like that," Lugosi told TODAY. "He genuinely wanted to be a bright spot in these kids’ lives for a day."

Jackson, Lugosi's youngest of three kids whose cancer recently relapsed, and his mom arrived at the hospital Friday completely shocked by Timberlake's visit.

“We had no idea this campaign (to meet Justin) was going on, and I had no idea he was coming until right before he came in,” Lugosi said.

Jackson had just gotten out of a major surgery and returned to his room when Timberlake hesitantly approached Lugosi by the hospital room door.

“My initial reaction when he walked in was, ‘Oh, my God, I’m not wearing any makeup, and I haven’t slept in three days,’” Lugosi told TODAY, laughing. “It was a very happy moment in a very stressful day.”

Although Jackson was still fast asleep, Lugosi welcomed Timberlake into the room.

“He was very nice, so humble. He was almost scared to come into the room because he didn’t want to disturb Jackson, but I said, ‘Come on in!’”

Lugosi and Timberlake shared a private conversation over Jackson’s bed. “He asked me about Jackson, about how old he was, and he told me about his own son,” Lugosi said. “He was praising me as a parent and being so, so sweet.”

Based on other social media posts from parents at the hospital, Timberlake took the time to make every child feel special.

Lugosi described how the “Man of the Woods” singer even waved pom-poms and posed for photos during one child’s “final treatment” parade.

“When kids (are) done with their treatments here they have a big parade trough the hallway of oncology and they ring the bell,” Lugosi said. “They make it a really big, special deal, and it’s really cool that Justin was able to be involved in that celebration yesterday.”

Many of the children and parents inside the oncology department don’t have the opportunity to leave for fun excursions like concerts. This made Timberlake’s visit even more special.

“All the parents that are in the oncology wing are there all the time,” Lugosi said. “We’re really grateful that he took the time to come see us because we’re kind of chained here. Everything about it was memorable.”