Justin Timberlake spotted working at Target in viral video

Justin Timberlake has traded the stage for the checkout counter at Target.

The singer is seen scanning a tin of Icebreakers and some gum for a customer at a Target in Colorado in a TikTok video posted by user Doug Anthony that has more than a million views.

"Justin Timberlake said post this for the naysayers," Anthony wrote cryptically with the hashtag #HeSaidNoHateAndHeWillStartaTikTok in reference to the fact that Timberlake doesn't have a TikTok account.

Timberlake isn't dressed in a Target uniform, just a beanie and a pullover jacket. He also scans the gum and just puts it right back on the rack.

In case people may have thought it was not really Timberlake, Anthony shared two videos earlier in the day of him with the "SexyBack" singer. They rap to a Kendrick Lamar song in a parking lot and inside a home while having a drink.

This also isn't Timberlake's first time in a Target-themed video. He has played "Classic Peg," a friend of Kristen Wiig's Target Lady, in multiple "Saturday Night Live" sketches, including one last year, complete with the granny glasses and the whiplash neck brace.

There also is one other person who can be trusted to know that's really Timberlake in the TikTok videos. His old *NYSNC bandmate, Lance Bass, chimed in the comments.

"This guy looks oddly familiar. I can't place it," Bass joked.