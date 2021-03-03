See Justin Timberlake's birthday tribute to Jessica Biel: 'My favorite person'

Justin Timberlake has nothing but love for Jessica Biel on her birthday. The pop star posted a message Wednesday on Instagram to celebrate his wife of more than eight years on her 39th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is," Timberlake, 40, wrote in the caption, paired with a gallery of images and a video. "I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with 🎂!!!!"

In one video, Biel can be seen enjoying a boat ride, her outfit blowing in the wind. In another pic, she is seen laughing in a bush while holding a small toy. One blurry photo shows the couple jumping in the air on a beach.

Timberlake promised more of these activities in the years to come.

"Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly..." he wrote, ending with the sweet sentiment, "I ❤️ U with all that I know."

This is the first post Timberlake has shared to his Instagram page since posting an apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson last month.

Timberlake issued the apology after allegations that he manipulated misogynistic narratives for the betterment of his own career resurfaced after the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" came out.

“I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote in an emotional message. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

He added, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the Golden Globes in 2017 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In December 2019, he publicly apologized on Instagram to his wife after photos went viral of him holding hands with a co-star while out at a bar in New Orleans.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote at the time. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he continued. “This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Timberlake and Biel secretly welcomed a baby boy, named Phineas, during the pandemic. The famous couple were already the proud parents to now-5-year-old Silas.