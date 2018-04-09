share tweet pin email

Justin Timberlake has the support of a good woman and he knows it.

She’s got my back. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 7, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Over the weekend, the singer shared an adorable photo of his wife, Jessica Biel, 36, hugging him from behind as he adjusts a cap on his head.

"She’s got my back," Timberlake, 37, joked in the caption.

And she does! Biel has cheered on her hubby since he began his "Man of the Woods" tour last month. She and the couple's son, Silas, 3, even hit the road with him for at least one date.

On March 14, the "Sinner" star shared a video of Timberlake performing his hit "Mirrors" at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, where he kicked off the tour.

There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do. Iâm so proud of you, man of the woods! #MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/QFSkvmpwdR — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) March 14, 2018

"There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do. I’m so proud of you, man of the woods!" gushed Biel, who can be seen dancing and grinning as her man performs onstage next to her.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012.

Of course, the "7th Heaven" alum has always supported her husband's music career. Just this year alone, she's also rooted for him as he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and appeared in his video for “Man of the Woods.”

But don't expect Biel to be as supportive of little Silas if he one day wants to pursue music.

During a visit to TODAY last summer, Biel said if Silas ever asks about it, she'll struggle with the answer. "It's hard to say yes, because it's such an intense experience. It's a tough business. It's a ruthless business," she explained.

Of course, if he's a mini JT in the talent department, who knows?

"We'll see when he's 14 and he's begging me," she laughed. "I don't know ... I can't say no!"