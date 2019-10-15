Seven years of marriage and still going strong!

Justin Timberlake is opening up about his love for Jessica Biel and how his feelings for her have only continued to deepen.

Biel has changed him “in so many ways,” the pop superstar, 38, said in a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

Biel and Timberlake, seen here at the 2017 Oscars, will soon celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. Adam Rose / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

He talked about how Biel supported him last year when he had to cancel several shows due to a vocal cord injury.

"I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I'm sure you know what that's like," he told "ET."

Could these two be any cuter? Todd Williamson / NBC

He added that he’s completely committed to Biel and that there’s no going back to life before they were together. He also gave a sweet shoutout to their 4-year-old son, Silas.

"It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?" he said. "Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too."

Timberlake and Biel, who celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary this month, have never been shy about expressing their love for one another. Earlier this year, Timberlake posted a touching birthday message to his wife on Instagram.

“My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met,” he wrote. “You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz.”

And not long after that, Biel shared her own heartfelt message for Timberlake in honor of the last show of his tour.

“You inspire me, you inspire Silas," she said to her husband in an Instagram video. "You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. … You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing, baby. I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.”