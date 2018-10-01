Justin Timberlake's rare childhood pic proves he was a rock star even as a kid

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s not Throwback Thursday, but Justin Timberlake can’t stop the feeling of nostalgia today.

In honor of his upcoming book looking back at his career, Timberlake posted a ridiculously adorable picture of his much younger self on Instagram. In the shot, mini-Timberlake clutches a plastic guitar in front of a Christmas tree. Instead of tricked-out kicks, he is rocking Bert and Ernie slippers.

“#FBF When I think of Memphis, I think of the people and the food and the heat and humidity. But mostly, I think about the music. It was the backdrop for all the sights and sounds around me as a child. I rarely post old pictures or old stories, so I'm really excited to share some with you guys in my new book. More coming...” Timberlake, 37, wrote.

Timberlake’s book, “Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me,” will be a compilation of observations, anecdotes and images from his personal archives. It will be released on Oct. 30.

In another Instagram post today, Timberlake revealed the cover of the upcoming book, a photo of half of his face with a white background and simple font suggestive of the iconic cover of Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs biography.

The book will cover the star’s childhood, the beginning stages of popular boy band 'N Sync and the creation of "SexyBack," as well as details about Timberlake’s live shows and "Saturday Night Live" skits.

"My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for,” a press release quoted Timberlake as saying.