The Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid' got ANOTHER photo with Justin Timberlake

share tweet pin email

We all remember the photo that took the internet by storm during this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis. You know the one: A 13-year-old New England Patriots fan got the selfie of a lifetime when Justin Timberlake saddled up to him in the massive crowd while performing "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Justin Timberlake is the best guy ever A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@selfiekid) on Feb 4, 2018 at 6:56pm PST

Now, the "Selfie Kid" is back!

Ryan McKenna reunited with Timberlake backstage at the pop star's concert at TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday night. The Scituate, Massachusetts, teen, who was gifted passes by Ellen DeGeneres just after the Super Bowl, shared yet another amazing selfie with Timberlake.

His grin shined extra bright this time — it seems he had his braces removed since the first selfie was taken.

"Great time meeting @justintimberlake #manofthewoodstour!!" McKenna wrote in the caption.

Back in February, McKenna spoke to TODAY about his experience getting a photo with Timberlake the first time around.

"I'm a huge Justin Timberlake fan, and that was my favorite song — 'Can't Stop (the) Feeling!' — so I was just so excited that he was right there playing that song," McKenna said. "I had a video going, and then my phone got shut off, and I had to pull back up the phone to get the picture going. And then I finally got the selfie in the end."

Two months later in Boston, he got another selfie. Lucky kid!