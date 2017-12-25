Here's how 14 of your favorite celebrities celebrated Christmas

share tweet pin email

It's Christmas! And whether you celebrated it alone, with family, in church, with your crazy ugly sweater or awash in presents, you're just like a whole basket of celebrities. Here's what some of our favorite stars were up to on the big day (or the big night before):

1. Justin Timberlake broke out a sweater with a message ...

2. Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe cornered Santa and his reindeer ...

3. Serena Williams decorated herself and baby Alexis in camera filters ...

4. Reese Witherspoon lined up the family in front of the tree ...

5. Drew Barrymore gave us a wink and a polar bear from her Christmas Eve party ...

6. Miley Cyrus and pals got as lit as the tree ...

7. Dolly Parton shared a special wish ...

Sending lots of love and warm wishes to you all. Merry Christmas, everybody! pic.twitter.com/dqHrWdrbYs — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 25, 2017

8. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna posed for the camera ...

9. Paul McCartney was simply having a wonderful Christmastime with a throwback picture ...

10. Eva Longoria turned her Feliz Navidad mode on ...

11. Alyssa Milano gathered round with her family and Santa ...

12. Shannen Doherty showed off her awesome present-giving skills ...

13. Paula Abdul sent love from her dog BessyMoo ...

14. And Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got a little silly and festive at the same time.

Merry Christmas from your favorite stars!

