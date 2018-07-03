Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share romantic photo from Paris

share tweet pin email

Last we checked, husband and wife duo Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were madly in love.

Is that still true? Let's find out by checking this Instagram photo Timberlake posted Monday from the banks of the River Seine in Paris, France:

Midnight. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

Yep! All looks lovely and romantic in the Timberlake-Biel marriage, which has been going strong since 2012.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share romantic Paris pic Play Video - 2:59 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share romantic Paris pic Play Video - 2:59

The pair are romancing it up at midnight in the city of lights ahead of the European leg of Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" tour. He finished up the American leg on June 2, then took a monthlong break before flying across the pond, and will kick off the next segment of the tour Tuesday night in Paris.

Timberlake returns to the U.S. on September 19 and then wraps up the whole tour on January 29, 2019.

And while we don't know if Biel and their son Silas, 3, are along for every show, they do make sure to keep in touch while Timberlake is working it hard.

She’s got my back. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 7, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

As Biel recently told Entertainment Tonight, "One of the best parts, I think, about being on tour is seeing someone react to the show who's never seen the show before. Because I've seen it a lot of times and even still it's absolutely awe-inspiring every time."

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY loves .. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Play Video - 1:11 TODAY loves .. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Play Video - 1:11

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.