Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel make 1st public appearance since apology

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel turned out for the season three premiere of “The Sinner” in Los Angeles on Monday night, making their first public appearance since he apologized for holding hands with a co-star on an upcoming project.

Biel starred in the first season of “The Sinner” and is now one of the producers of the drama series on USA, which is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal. Biel appeared by herself on the red carpet before joining her husband inside, reports E! News.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pose at the third season premiere of USA's "The Sinner" in West Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Last November, Timberlake was spotted holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright, who stars alongside him in the upcoming film “Palmer.” Britain’s The Sun newspaper published photos of the pair.

The “Mirrors” singer was quick to apologize.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote on Instagram. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

Biel, 37, and Timberlake, 39, married in 2012. They have one son, Silas, 4.

Last week, Biel wished her husband a happy birthday with a sweet message on Instagram, accompanied by a series of photos of the couple.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much,” she wrote.