share tweet pin email

Justin Timberlake is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next February, and he’s pumped. So is his good pal, Jimmy Fallon.

The NFL announced the news Sunday night, and while the press release is a fun read (OK, maybe it’s more of a straightforward read), it’s this video that really grabs your attention.

Once the reality of JT’s Super Bowl gig sinks in, he and Fallon jump up and down, showing us all once again that they have the best bromance in showbiz.

Here are the important details you need to know: Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. NBC will air the performance (and the game, of course) live.

NFL JT is coming back to the Super Bowl, so just dance, dance, dance....

This will mark the third time Timberlake has performed during a Super Bowl halftime show, the most of any individual entertainer. The 36-year-old superstar previously hit the Super Bowl stage in 2001 (as a member of ‘NSYNC) and in 2004, alongside Janet Jackson. The latter appearance was memorable because, well … we’re sure you still remember the term “wardrobe malfunction.”

We can’t wait to see what Timberlake has in store for the Super Bowl this time around. Maybe it’s time he and Fallon took their bromance to the big game….

One thing's for sure: Justin has a tough act to follow after Lady Gaga's stunning Super Bowl show earlier this year.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.