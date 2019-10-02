Sign up for our newsletter

Justin Timberlake had a brief scare on the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week.

A man lunged at the singer and actor as he arrived at the Louis Vuitton spring-summer 2020 show.

The man grabbed Timberlake’s ankle and held on for a moment before being pulled away by security guards.

The moment was captured on video by Entertainment Tonight.

Timberlake didn’t seem to be hurt at all, but he looked confused by the incident as he continued down the red carpet with his wife, Jessica Biel.

The attacker, Vitalii Sediuk, is a notorious red carpet-crasher who has assaulted and harassed several celebrities over the years.

In 2014, he jumped out at Bradley Cooper and grabbed him by the legs at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Vitalii Sediuk accosted Bradley Cooper at the 2014 SAG Awards. Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

He also grabbed Leonardo DiCaprio's legs at an event in 2014.

Sediuk hassled Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet in 2014. C Flanigan / FilmMagic

The same year, he caused outrage when he crawled under America Ferrera's dress at the premiere of “How to Train Your Dragon 2” at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sediuk caused a commotion at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 when he crawled under actress America Ferrera's dress. Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images

Sediuk, a former a TV reporter in Ukraine, also jumped out at Kim Kardashian West in 2016 as she arrived at L’Avenue restaurant in Paris.

He jumped out at Kim Kardashian West as she arrived at a restaurant in Paris in 2016. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

He was arrested after he crashed Adele’s Grammy acceptance speech in 2013, and he faced charges of battery and assault after he attacked Brad Pitt at the 2014 premiere of “Maleficent.”

He also kissed Will Smith at the premiere of “Men in Black III” in Moscow in 2012, prompting the actor to slap him in the face.

Sediuk wasn’t the only gate-crasher in Paris this year. A woman climbed onto the runway during a Chanel show and attempted to blend in with the models. However, model Gigi Hadid spotted her and firmly escorted her away.

Timberlake didn’t immediately comment on his encounter with Sediuk, but he later made a wry joke about it on Instagram.

“Last night at @louisvuitton,” he captioned a photo of him and Biel at the event. “Human anklet not included.”