Justin Timberlake had a brief scare on the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week.
A man lunged at the singer and actor as he arrived at the Louis Vuitton spring-summer 2020 show.
The man grabbed Timberlake’s ankle and held on for a moment before being pulled away by security guards.
The moment was captured on video by Entertainment Tonight.
Timberlake didn’t seem to be hurt at all, but he looked confused by the incident as he continued down the red carpet with his wife, Jessica Biel.
The attacker, Vitalii Sediuk, is a notorious red carpet-crasher who has assaulted and harassed several celebrities over the years.
In 2014, he jumped out at Bradley Cooper and grabbed him by the legs at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
He also grabbed Leonardo DiCaprio's legs at an event in 2014.
The same year, he caused outrage when he crawled under America Ferrera's dress at the premiere of “How to Train Your Dragon 2” at the Cannes Film Festival.
Sediuk, a former a TV reporter in Ukraine, also jumped out at Kim Kardashian West in 2016 as she arrived at L’Avenue restaurant in Paris.
He was arrested after he crashed Adele’s Grammy acceptance speech in 2013, and he faced charges of battery and assault after he attacked Brad Pitt at the 2014 premiere of “Maleficent.”
He also kissed Will Smith at the premiere of “Men in Black III” in Moscow in 2012, prompting the actor to slap him in the face.
Sediuk wasn’t the only gate-crasher in Paris this year. A woman climbed onto the runway during a Chanel show and attempted to blend in with the models. However, model Gigi Hadid spotted her and firmly escorted her away.
Timberlake didn’t immediately comment on his encounter with Sediuk, but he later made a wry joke about it on Instagram.
“Last night at @louisvuitton,” he captioned a photo of him and Biel at the event. “Human anklet not included.”