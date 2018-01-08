Justin Timberlake drops another trailer: He's going on tour!

share tweet pin email

The new year is already turning out to be a happy one for fans of Justin Timberlake.

A week ago, he released a video trailer teasing a new album on the way. On Friday, he followed that up with the first song from that record and a full-length video for it.

Now, get ready for even more! Timberlake just dropped another teaser trailer, and this time, it's all about a tour.

"The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs," the 36-year-old singer says in the clip. "That's the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. ... I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I've never seen that done before: Bring the outside in."

While the 10-time Grammy winner didn't elaborate about what that really means, fans won't have to wait too long to find out.

The "Man of the Woods" North American tour kicks off March 13 in Toronto, Ontario. Check JustinTimberlake.com for the full list of dates and ticket info.

Of course, weeks before the tour even begins, fans from all over can catch a live-televised performance from the "Filthy" singer on Feb. 4.

That's when he'll headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

It's only January, but it's already the year of JT.