Justin Timberlake found the perfect way to wish his fans a happy new year — with some new music.

On Tuesday, the pop star released a video teasing big things to come.

More than four years after the debut of his last studio album, "The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2," Timberlake is getting ready for a new release.

In the one-minute clip, the 36-year-old announced that his new album, "Man of the Woods," will come out Feb. 2.

That's just two days before he's set to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

JustintimberlakeVEVO

"This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, (by) where I'm from," he explained in a voice-over. "And it's personal."

The family influence is easy to see in the video, which flashes to brief scenes of wife Jessica Biel and son Silas in between solo footage of Timberlake braving the wilderness, all as his new music plays.

JustintimberlakeVEVO

JT's working with hit maker and producer Pharrell Williams on the release, and according to him, Timberlake is really on to something.

"It feels so earthy," Williams can be heard to say in the clip. "It's just where you are in your life right now. That is a smash!"

Fans won't have to wait until February to judge that for themselves. Timberlake will give them a taste of what's to come on Friday, Jan. 5, with his first single from the record.