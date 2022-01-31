'80s baby' Justin Timberlake is 41 — see Jessica Biel's tribute

Jessica Biel is celebrating hubby Justin Timberlake's 41st birthday.

The former "7th Heaven" star posted a photo Monday on Instagram that showed the couple smiling while embracing on a beach. "Happy birthday, 80s baby," she wrote in her caption.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1.

The former "Sinner" star was less effusive than Timberlake was in March 2021 when he paid tribute to Biel on her 39th birthday.

The former 'N Sync singer shared an Instagram gallery filled with images of him and Biel having fun together. In one video, Biel is seen on a boat ride. In another pic, she's laughing in a bush while holding a child's toy. In a blurrier shot, the couple are seen jumping into the air at the beach.

In his caption, Timberlake gushed about his wife's many desirable traits, including the fact that she's an excellent mom.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is,” he wrote. “I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with 🎂!!!!”

"Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly..." he continued.

Timberlake concluded by telling Biel, "I ❤️ U with all that I know."