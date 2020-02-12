Justin Theroux wishes ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday

Sign up for our newsletter

Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on Tuesday and her friends and exes pulled out all the stops to make sure it was a great day.

Her ex-husband Justin Theroux took to Instagram to wish Aniston a happy birthday.

He posted a funny black-and-white photo to his Instagram story of Aniston with her fists clenched and apparently shouting at what we're guessing is a bowling alley.

“Grabbing 2020 & another year just like,” he captioned the pic. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY B.”

Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux, posted this Instagram story in honor of her 51st birthday. @JustinTheroux/Instagram

Despite the pair splitting up in 2018, Theroux has wished his ex a happy birthday in the years since the breakup.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” he wrote in the caption of his post last year. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

It's not clear what Theroux means by calling Aniston "B" — it's not her middle name, which is Joanna — but it seems to be his nickname for her.

Aniston thanked her friends for the birthday wishes on Tuesday night in her Instagram story with screenshots of the photos they had posted, including Theroux's.

"And thank you my sweet friends for these moving and hilarious birthday wishes," she wrote. "I LOVE YOU GUYS."

Aniston posted this birthday thank you to her Instagram story on Tuesday night. @JenniferAniston/Instagram

Theroux isn’t the only ex Aniston seems to get along with. In January, she reunited with Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a friendly moment that almost immediately went viral.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston share a moment at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner

The pair shared a hug after they both took home awards at the Los Angeles ceremony. Aniston won Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her part as Alex Levy in "The Morning Show." Pitt, 56, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," joking that he has "gotta add this to my Tinder profile."

Earlier that month, Pitt won a similar award at the Golden Globes and joked he couldn’t bring his mother to the ceremony.

"I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating,” he joked. “It’d just be awkward."

During the speech, the camera panned to Aniston showing her smirking — another moment the internet just couldn’t get enough of.

They showed Jen during Brad’s speech. That’s all I wanted. Thank you! #GoldenGlobes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8tsyQ6sn1M — Simona (@simona_ka) January 6, 2020

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000-2005.