While it hasn’t been confirmed if we’ll have Mr. Big, one of Carrie Bradshaw’s former flames is throwing his name in the hat.

Justin Theroux, 49, who was twice-cast in the original “Sex and the City” series and once played a love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, was asked by E! News if there was a chance fans would see him in the reboot.

“Let me check my email and see if anyone called,” Theroux said, taking out his phone. “I still have no email from Sarah Jessica (Parker).” Putting his phone away, he said, “Yeah, of course, I would love to. If they wanted to have me, I’d do 'Sex and the City’ again.”

The reboot, titled “And Just Like That,” will stream on HBO Max and is said to begin filming this year. Theroux was a guest actor on the show, first playing Jared, a cool writer who flirts with Carrie, talks about a nightclub, and says the word “groovy” with a thumbs-up. A year later, in 1999, he had a larger role, playing writer Vaughn Wysel, who briefly dated Bradshaw (“It’s amazing how much better-looking fiction writers have become,” she says in the episode).

In the show, Theroux’s character has some issues in the bedroom, but Bradshaw is charmed by his mother, played by Valerie Harper, who says the line, “What can I say? J.D. Salinger used to get me high,” when Carrie comments on her daughters being named Franny and Zooey, the titular characters of a book published by J.D. Salinger in 1961.

Of working with Harper, Theroux told E!, "I got to work with the beautiful and hilarious Valerie Harper, who I love, and of course Sarah Jessica, who's such a shiny penny and so much fun to work with, so great.”

Theroux said being on the show was a “rite of passage in New York” as a young actor, and that the show “basically went through every actor in New York City” because "those girls dated around so much." The show ran from 1998 to 2004 and spanned six seasons, as well as two feature films.

“Those writers on that show were hilarious,” he said.