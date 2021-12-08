Justin Theroux reunites with ex Jennifer Aniston after 'Facts of Life' special

Exes Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston reunited Tuesday and even shared a hug as they celebrated the filming of a new “Facts of Life” special.

Theroux, 50, shared a photo of the sweet moment in his Instagram story.

“Anne-sandwich,” he captioned the candid pic, referencing the third person just visible between them.

Aniston and Theroux are still friendly after their split in 2018. JenniferAniston / Instagram

Aniston, 52, starred in ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” which included live re-enactments of the ‘80s sitcoms “The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes."

The “Friends” star played Blair Warner, who was originally portrayed by Lisa Whelchel, while “WandaVision” star Kathryn Hahn played Jo Polniaczek, who was originally played by Nancy McKeon. Allison Tolman (as Natalie), Ann Dowd (as Mrs. Garrett) and Gabrielle Union (as Tootie) also joined in the re-enactment.

Theroux was one of the executive producers of the special, along with Jimmy Kimmel, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Norman Lear, Jim Burrows and Brent Miller.

Aniston also shared a photo from what looks like a celebratory dinner after the live taping, adding the caption, "One for the memories. Norman Lear. Jimmy Kimmel. Cast of my dreams. Facts of Life. Different Strokes. Blair. Lisa Whelchel."

Theroux and Aniston married in 2015 and announced their separation in 2018, and they have apparently remained friendly since their split. Theroux wished his ex a happy birthday last year in his Instagram story.

“Grabbing 2020 & another year just like,” he wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY B.”

Aniston also sent a happy birthday message to Theroux this year, also via her Instagram story.

Aniston wished Theroux a happy birthday this year in her Instagram story. jenniferaniston/Instagram

“Truly one of a kind,” she captioned one pic. “LOVE YOU!”

Earlier this year, Theroux dispelled tabloid rumors that he and Aniston broke up because he wanted to live in New York, while she wanted to live in Los Angeles.

"That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part," he told Esquire in April. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other ... I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship."