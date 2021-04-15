Justin Theroux addresses rumor regarding Jennifer Aniston split

Justin Theroux wants you to know that whatever you’ve heard about why he and Jennifer Aniston divorced may not be true.

Tabloid reports indicated she wanted to live in Los Angeles, while he preferred New York.

Why Theroux and Aniston went their separate ways remains a mystery. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” Theroux tells Esquire. “Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

The couple got married in 2015 and split in 2018 in a breakup that stunned fans. They are still friendly, with Theroux, 49, even wishing the “Friends” star, 52, a happy birthday in recent years.

“I would say we’ve remained friends,” he said, which is a popular refrain among Hollywood couples who've bitten the dust.

“We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” he added.

That echoes the sentiment the couple imparted when announcing their separation.

They are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple," but look forward to continuing their "cherished friendship," they said in a statement at the time.

Several months after announcing they had broken up, Theroux told The New York Times there was “no animosity.”

“It was heartbreaking only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day,” the Emmy winner told the newspaper. “But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

Despite the end of their marriage, the "Leftovers" star says they both still care for each other.

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he told Esquire.

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

The pair may have morphed into an ex-couple, but Theroux believes that should not preclude them from changing how they relate to one another.

“I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship,” he said.