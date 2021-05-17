Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are all smiles in red carpet debut — see the photos

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are one “red” hot couple.

The “This Is Us” star and Pernas made their red carpet debut Sunday night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley looked pretty chummy. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Hartley looked chic in a pair of dark slacks, light blue shirt and dark blue jacket, while Pernas got gussied up in a coral dress.

The couple, who starred together on “The Young and the Restless,” appeared to go official with their relationship on New Year’s Day when they each shared Instagram posts.

Hartley couldn't quite take his eyes off of Pernas. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

“Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!” Hartley captioned a black-and-white photo of them.

“Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours,” Pernas wrote alongside a picture of the two of them.

Hartley was previously married to “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in 2019. The third season of the Netflix reality series featured Stause coming to grips with her claim that Hartley informed her about his plans to file for divorce via text message.

About a year after he filed for divorce, Hartley said he was feeling very content with his life.

"I'm really happy with where I am," he told “Radio Andy” host Bevy Smith. "I'm happy with my career, I'm happy with my personal life, I'm healthy, I'm safe — I'm all of those things. I'm very thankful," said the actor.

He also downplayed any tabloid speculation over his personal life.

The #MTVAwards red carpet is heating up with @justinhartley and @SofiaPernas!



We’ve got more of your faves coming up on the #PopUpPreShow! https://t.co/jSnBnX9jQa — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

"For the people who want to just dive into the gossip and believe everything they read, then that's fine, too, if they're getting entertainment from that," he said.

Prior to marrying Stause, Hartley was married for eight years to his “Passions” co-star Lindsay Koman, with whom he shares a 16-year-old daughter.