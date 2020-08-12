Justin Hartley's first wife defends him amid Chrishell Stause divorce drama

As details about the divorce of “This is Us” actor Justin Hartley and “Selling Sunset” reality star Chrishell Stause continue to make headlines, Hartley’s first wife, actor Lindsay Korman-Hartley, has weighed in.

Korman-Hartley posted a note on her Instagram account Tuesday, writing that social media should be “used for positivity.”

Lindsay Korman-Hartley and Justin Hartley in 2005. John Sciulli / WireImage

"Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being (an) exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter," she wrote in part. "Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity."

Hartley and Korman-Hartley were married from 2004 to 2012 and met while starring on the soap opera "Passions." They have one child together, 16-year-old Isabella.

She added she was “thankful for the family” they built despite their past conflicts.

Hartley's second wife, Stause, is a cast member on the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset," which features several real estate agents working for The Oppenheim Group to sell glamorous homes in the Hollywood area.

In "Selling Sunset" season three, out Aug. 7 on Netflix, Chrishell Stause's divorce from "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley is profiled at length. Getty Images / Getty Images

The show's third season, which debuted Aug. 7, thrust Hartley and Stause's 2019 divorce back into the spotlight. One memorable scene involves Stause sharing that Hartley texted her to inform her he had filed for divorce and "45 minutes later, the world knew."

The 39-year-old actress said on the show, "If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it."

Stause and Hartley, 43, were married on Oct. 28, 2017. Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, though he listed the actual date of separation as July 8. Stause later filed for dissolution of the marriage in December.