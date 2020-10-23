Justin Hartley is 'happy' with his personal life nearly 1 year after divorce

Nearly one year after filing for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley shared an update on how he's doing both personally and professionally.

The 43-year-old "This Is Us" actor was a guest Thursday on "Radio Andy" and told host Bevy Smith that he is "happy" now.

"I'm really happy with where I am," he said. "I'm happy with my career, I'm happy with my personal life, I'm healthy, I'm safe — I'm all of those things. I'm very thankful," said the actor.

Hartley addressed the constant gossip that followed in the wake of his split from the "Selling Sunset" star, saying he knows it comes with being in the spotlight.

"For the people who want to just dive into the gossip and believe everything they read, then that's fine, too, if they're getting entertainment from that," he said.

"I think it sort of comes with the territory," he added. "But I've also sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs."

Justin Hartley filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause in November 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Hartley was criticized for blindsiding Stause when he filed for divorce in November 2019. In a clip from "Selling Sunset," viewers saw Stause, 39, upset after she explained she learned about Hartley's decision via a text message. The pair were married in 2017 and had no children.

“It’s just a lot all at once because the whole world knows,” Stause said on the third season of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" while talking to a friend. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

This summer, Hartley's first wife, actor Lindsay Korman-Hartley, jumped to her ex-husband's defense, posting a heartfelt message about him on Instagram after the public scrutiny he received following his split from Stause. Korman-Hartley shares a daughter, Isabella, 16, with the actor.

"Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being (an) exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter," she wrote in part. "Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity."