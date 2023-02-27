Justin Bieber interviews wife Hailey for 1st time. Here are the highlights

In a rare interview format, Justin Bieber is getting personal with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

As the cover star of Vogue Australia's March issue, Hailey sat down with Justin in their Beverly Hills, California, home to talk all things fashion, business and marriage in a one-on-one interview.

Justin opens up the dialogue introducing his wife as wearing a "Kid Cudi hoodie and Daisy Dukes" before adding, "I’m gonna start off by saying, I love you, baby."

Later in the interview, Justin inquired about their relationship, asking the 26-year-old model to name her favorite thing about being married.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she said. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

And it seems like the couple spends a fair amount of quality time together, as Justin then asked about Hailey's favorite song recently and noted that they've been listening to SZA's "Far." The two then went back and forth discussing their picks from the R&B singer's new album, "SOS."

"But also ... the new song that you just recorded, I can’t stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet," Hailey added.

When Justin asked what his wife has been "dreaming about" as of late, Hailey divulged, "Right in this moment, I keep dreaming about the pasta we’re gonna devour tonight."

The couple hasn't been shy about showing their love on social media either. In November 2022, Justin posted a series of photos of him and Hailey for his wife's birthday.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC," he wrote in all capital letters with the crying face emoji. "OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM."

More recently, Justin shared some pictures in several different posts of the two of them traveling to Hawaii with appeared to be friends and little ones.