Justin Duggar is engaged! See fiancée Claire Spivey's ring

It's another Duggar engagement!

Justin Duggar, 18, has announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Claire Spivey, 19, less than two months after the couple officially revealed their relationship to Duggar's family in the season 11 finale of the TLC reality show "Counting On."

Justin Duggar, 18, and Claire Spivey, 19, have announced their engagement. TLC / Couting On

Duggar is the 14th of the 19 Duggar children from the former reality show "19 Kids and Counting," eight of whom are married.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the couple said in a statement to TLC. "We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!"

Spivey showed off her engagement ring, which came less than two months after the couple announced they were dating. TLC / Couting On

The couple first met last year despite the Duggar and Spivey families being friends for more than 20 years. Spivey is the oldest of six children herself.

Duggar and Spivey shared in a sweet video released in September that they were dating.

"God brought Claire into my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her," Duggar said in the video. "Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one.

"Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that Is see in her. I'm so blessed to have her in my life."

Spivey gushed about how Justin is "able to see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day.

"I'm really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I'm excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."