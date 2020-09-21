Justin Duggar announces courtship: 'God brought Claire into my life'

Another Duggar romance!

Justin Duggar has announced his courtship with girlfriend Claire Spivey. The couple shared a sweet video filled with details about their blossoming relationship.

“Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," Duggar, 17, said in the clip, which comes one day before the pair officially reveal their relationship to Duggar's family in the season 11 finale of "Counting On."

"I'm so blessed to have her in my life," Justin Duggar gushed of new girlfriend Claire Spivey. TLC

"God brought Claire into my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her," Duggar continued. "Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one."

The teen went on to gush, "Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that Is see in her. I'm so blessed to have her in my life."

Spivey, 19, explained that her family and Duggar's family — including his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — "have known each other for over 20 years, so before he or I were even born."

The pair "got connected" in the spring of 2019 when they joined a group of friends on a fast food outing, a TLC press release revealed. Justin Duggar began spending more time with Spivey and her family, and the rest is history.

In the couple's cute video, Spivey said that she liked how Justin is "able to see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day."

"I'm really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I'm excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future," she shared.

The season finale of "Counting On" airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.