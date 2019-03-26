Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 26, 2019, 11:55 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Justin Bieber is taking time for himself.

The pop star, 25, wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, letting fans know he is taking a break from music so he can focus on himself.

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” he began. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

Without getting too specific, the Grammy-wininng singer, who married Hailey Baldwin last year, said tackling these matters is his top priority, for the sake of his wife and the kids they may have one day.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

And while fans may be disappointed Bieber won’t be making any music in the near future, he did say he will return better than ever.

“I will come with a kick ass album ASAP,” he wrote.

Bieber’s candid comments come on the heels of a similar post earlier this month where he admitted he had “been struggling a lot.”

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he wrote. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”