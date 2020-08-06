Justin Bieber shares pictures of the moment he and wife Hailey got baptized

Justin Bieber is giving fans a glimpse into a very personal experience for him.

On Wednesday, the “Yummy” hitmaker posted a series of photos on Instagram capturing him and wife Hailey, 23, getting baptized.

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family,” he wrote.

The quartet of pictures shows the couple getting set to go into a body of water, as well as them in the water.

Less than a week ago, Bieber, 26, shared another message on Instagram expressing his love for Jesus.

“Jesus is the answer to our shame, guilt, condemnation, jealousy, bitterness, unforgiveness, selfishness the list goes on..” he captioned a graphic that read, “Jesus is our hope.”

“Jesus came to bring healing!” he continued. “I don’t know what idea of Jesus you have but Jesus came to save us. He came to sacrifice himself on the cross so that you and I could have a way out. Jesus took the punishment of our wrongs so that we can walk with God with no insecurities or shame. So we can walk in the FULLNESS OF ALL THAT GOD HAS FOR US!!

“God has a full extraordinary life for you. Do you trust God enough to let go of some things? (greed, bitterness, unforgiveness etc) give it to God he welcomes us with open arms and he isn’t surprised by our mess. My hope is in a person and his name is Jesus."

Bieber had already embraced his religious side prior to his baptism.

"The way I look at my relationship with God and with Jesus is, I'm not trying to earn God's love by doing good things,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this year. “God has already loved me for who I am before I did anything to earn and deserve it.

“It's a free gift by accepting Jesus, and just giving your life to Him. And what he did is the gift, the forgiveness is the thing that we look at and, 'I'm going to worship you, God, because you gave me something so good.' And so you live that life of like, 'I don't want to cheat on my wife, not because it's the right thing to do, but because I don't want to hurt her,' see the difference there?"

Last year, he mentioned God in an Instagram post while getting candid about his drug use and the negative impact it had on his life.

"I felt like I could never turn it around,” he wrote. “It's taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me.”