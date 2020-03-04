The father of four was recounting a story about how, at his children’s urging, he contacted Bieber, and they got together to enjoy snow cones together on Halloween since the “Yummy” singer was giving them away.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Beckham and DeGeneres continued to talk about how his kids love Bieber and how they actually wanted him and his wife, Victoria, to name daughter Harper (before she was born) after Bieber. That's when the singer, dressed in a red-and-white striped shirt and red beanie, jumped out of the box.

While it was a surprise, Beckham barely flinched and didn’t seem too frazzled.

The two shared a hug while the audience cheered. Then, Bieber disappeared almost as quickly as he appeared.

“Sorry, they wanted me to do it. I gotta go,” he said before walking off of the stage.

“I really didn’t think that was gonna happen,” Beckham told DeGeneres.

Beckham also had some high praise for the singer.

“I know you all love him. He’s the most amazing human being. He really is, he really is,” he said.

“For someone to have achieved what he’s achieved and still be an amazing person and to be doing what he’s doing, you know, I always gauge it off how people are to kids, to my kids, and he has been so kind to my kids over the years. It’s great to see him back.”

This isn’t the first time Beckham has been on the receiving end of a prank on a talk show. Last year, James Corden fooled him on "The Late Late Show" with a fake, ugly statue outside the stadium of his old team, the Los Angeles Galaxy.