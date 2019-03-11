Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 12:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Justin Bieber is asking fans to pray for him because he is "struggling a lot."

The 25-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram Sunday that he's "just feeling super disconnected and weird" and that this is "the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on."

Bieber did not specify the source of his struggles, but thanked fans for their prayers and asked them to continue praying for him, writing that "I always bounce back so I’m not worried."

Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin in September after a whirlwind romance, has spoken about past issues with depression. He opened up to Vogue last month in an interview alongside his wife about dark times during his 2017 tour for his album "Purpose."

"I was lonely,'' he said. "I needed some time."

"I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed. My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing."

He and Hailey also spoke about the challenges of marriage.

"The thing is, marriage is very hard," she said. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship," she continued. "I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, 'I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That’s not what being married is."