A lot has changed since the world first discovered Justin Bieber, but perhaps the biggest difference might be that the former teen heartthrob is now all grown up — and married!

"Justin Bieber: Seasons," a new 10-part docuseries on YouTube, premieres on Jan. 27. The series includes never-before-seen footage of Bieber's wedding to model Hailey Baldwin and follows the 25-year-old pop star as he records his first studio album in four years.

A preview of the series was released on Tuesday and shows the couple kissing and posing for photographers at their second wedding in South Carolina last fall. (The couple previously wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.)

A few years ago, Bieber took a self-imposed hiatus from music. He canceled the rest of his "Purpose" world tour in 2017 to focus on his well-being. In the preview of his new YouTube Originals series, Bieber says he's nervous about his next album.

"I'm excited. I'm just nervous a little bit," Bieber says. "This album is different because of where I am at in my life."

Baldwin has been supporting him every step of the way. In the preview, she gives her husband a reassuring kiss in the studio when he appears to be stressed. The series also follows them in their day-to-day activities, including cuddling on a private jet and playing in the pool.

"There is a lot of pressure that I think people don't see," Baldwin says.

She adds: "Maybe by watching this, people will get a glimpse into his world."

The entire series will be available for free, but with advertisements, on YouTube. The first episode will be released on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET, with each new episode dropping on Mondays and Wednesdays at that time. Bieber fans can also subscribe to YouTube Premium to get early access to all episodes and to skip the ads.

In addition to the docuseries, Bieber recently announced his new album, a 45-city tour and a single, "Yummy," that will come out on Jan. 3.

The series is a full-circle moment for Bieber. His manager, Scooter Braun, discovered the singer on YouTube and helped him become a superstar.

"He has taken a very long break and in that time he has found his wife," Braun says. "He has grown a lot and he's ready to express himself through music again."