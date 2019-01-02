Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In 2018, Justin Bieber swapped "I dos" with Hailey Baldwin — who's now a Bieber, too, at least on social media — but that's not the only way the couple marked their romance.

The newlyweds also got a set of corresponding tattoos, and now, months after news of that fresh ink, we're finally getting a look at one of them.

Behold Bieber's brow art:

Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, aka Jonathan Valena of Bang Bang NYC, shared a close up shot of the face tat Tuesday, revealing the word "grace."

It's the first clear photo of the tattoo — done in a minimalist, single-needle script, as is JonBoy's signature style — that's made the rounds since reports first came out about it in November.

That's when Bang Bang NYC's main man, Bang Bang himself, Keith McCurdy, spoke to Page Six about it.

"They each got a tattoo," McCurdy in November. "Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low. ... It’s really thin and delicate. And (it’s) also not a traditional couples’ tattoo ... I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it."

McCurdy himself is no stranger to tattooing the "Sorry" singer. In fact, he was responsible for the massive torso piece Bieber unveiled in 2017, that took 26 hours of work over three consecutive days.

And this latest addition is the second face tattoo JonBoy has done for Bieber. In 2016, he inked a tiny cross beside the star's left eye.

As for Baldwin's new tattoo, that one remains a mystery — at least for now. But the artist may have offered a big hint when he posted a photo of himself with the couple back in July and captioned it, "Syle&Grace."

JonBoy has tattooed the model many times, including a small cross she added to her own collection before she became engaged to Bieber last year.

Baldwin is a sort of muse for the artist, who holds her responsible for his fame.

"I don’t know how many tattoos she has at this point — maybe 17 or 18, I’ve lost count — but I always try and make myself available for her," he told Refinery29 last year. "I'll get a call and it's like, 'Hey, are you around?' And I'm like, 'For you, of course.' Because if it weren't for her, I wouldn’t have been tattooing Kendall and Kylie (Jenner), Justin or anyone else. All these celebrities have come to me because Hailey said, 'Yeah, he's chill — go for it.'"