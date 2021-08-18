Justin Bieber poses with wife Hailey and all 4 siblings in rare family pics

Justin Bieber’s Instagram account is filled with photos of himself alongside friends, musical collaborators and, of course, wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. But earlier this week, he treated his fans and followers to a truly rare sight.

Behold the big family photo that includes all four of the Canadian pop star’s siblings.

Justin stands smiling front and center in the scenic shot holding the reason for the family reunion in his arms, his youngest sibling, half sister Bay, who turned 3 on Monday.

Hailey occupies the spot beside him and the birthday girl, and they’re all framed by Bay’s parents — Justin’s father, Jeremy, to the left of the photo and his stepmother, Chelsey, to the right.

As for the rest of the gang, Justin’s stepsister Allie is on the far right, and his other half siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon, from his father’s previous relationship with Erin Wagner, are on the other end.

Bieber shared a couple of other photos of the get-together, captioning one of them, "Ma familia."

The 27-year-old’s fans were previously treated to a family portrait shortly after Bay’s arrival in 2018.

That’s when Jeremy Bieber shared a black-and-white photo in which he was surrounded by all of his children.

It’s the sort of scene that Justin hopes to one day have when he and Hailey start their own family.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he explained of his baby ambitions during a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last December. “I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

And what she wants to do, for now, is wait.

"There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said, adding, “I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."