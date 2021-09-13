IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Justin Bieber performs at VMAs for 1st time in 6 years

The 27-year-old pop star sang two of his 2021 hits: "Stay" with The Kid LAROI and "Ghost."
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

After a surprise appearance from Madonna, Justin Bieber opened the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with his first performance at the popular awards show in six years.

Bieber performed at the MTV VMAs for the first time since 2015.Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"Stay" is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 after peaking at No. 1 and staying there for a few weeks. According to data complied by Variety, the collaboration between the two artists is the song of the summer.

"Ghost" came out earlier this year and is the latest single from Bieber's sixth studio album, "Justice," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Bieber performed both songs wearing a hoodie with his hood up, making it hard to actually see his face. Regardless, his fans in the audience seemed to love his emo approach to the performance.

Bieber performed a pair of songs on the VMAs stage.Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Later in the evening, he won best pop for his summer anthem "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, as well as artist of the year.

