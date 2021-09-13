Justin Bieber performs at VMAs for 1st time in 6 years

After a surprise appearance from Madonna, Justin Bieber opened the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with his first performance at the popular awards show in six years.

The 27-year-old pop star sang two of his 2021 hits: "Stay" with The Kid LAROI and "Ghost."

Bieber performed at the MTV VMAs for the first time since 2015. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"Stay" is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 after peaking at No. 1 and staying there for a few weeks. According to data complied by Variety, the collaboration between the two artists is the song of the summer.

Now THAT is how you open the 2021 #VMAs 👏 What was your favorite part of @JustinBieber's opening performance with @TheKidLAROI?! pic.twitter.com/VjO9UzgzKB — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

"Ghost" came out earlier this year and is the latest single from Bieber's sixth studio album, "Justice," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Bieber performed both songs wearing a hoodie with his hood up, making it hard to actually see his face. Regardless, his fans in the audience seemed to love his emo approach to the performance.

Bieber performed a pair of songs on the VMAs stage. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Later in the evening, he won best pop for his summer anthem "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, as well as artist of the year.