Justin Bieber pens spiritual love note to wife Hailey on 1st wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber is honoring a very special day in his life with a spiritual post on his social media.

Addressed to his wife, Hailey Bieber, the love note was paired with a gorgeous black-and-white pic from their wedding day, celebrating the one year anniversary of that occasion.

"I am so lucky to be YOUR husband," Bieber shared with his 148 million followers. "You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!"

Bieber also refers to God, saying he will do everything he can as a husband to support his wife.

.

"I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be," he continued in his post on Wednesday. "My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!!"

Bieber ended his note simply with, "Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."

The two have been on and off since December 2015. They briefly dated until January 2016 then called things off before reconciling in May 2018.

Even though they are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their wedding ceremony, the pair have actually been married for longer.

The couple got engaged in July 2018 and were seen obtaining marriage licenses in September of that year. He later confirmed in November 2018 that they were married, writing, "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together."

Hailey also took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate the important milestone. She also shared black-and-white pics from their special day, alongside a caption that said, "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

Many famous friends of the pair took to the comments section to praise the couple and their public affinity for one another.

Ashley Graham commented, "It’s already been a year!!??? Congratulations🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳"

Both Gisele Bündchen and Kendall Jenner each simply commented a heart emoji, while Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni wrote, "So romantic."