Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner face backlash over tone-deaf coronavirus comments

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are facing backlash after they talked about how "blessed" they are to be spending quarantine in their luxurious homes, while other people are going through a "crappy situation."

Jenner joined Justin and Hailey Bieber on an Instagram Live chat on Friday.

"How do you like your place that you got?" Bieber asked Jenner about her new home.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Oh my God it's literally my favorite place on the planet," she said. "I worked for so long to get it to the point it's at. I renovated it for like a year."

The "Yummy" singer then brought up how fortunate they all are to be in such great homes during quarantine.

"How blessed are we? A lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. They look at us and obviously we worked hard for where we're at so we can't feel bad for the things that we have but I think us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are crippling is important. We send our love and support to them," Bieber said.

Jenner replied that she also thinks about it "all the time."

While the celebrities were clearly trying to be mindful of others, the message rubbed some people the wrong way.

"Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed," wrote one Twitter user.

Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed — joshua (@joshcharles_21) April 10, 2020

"i’m sure all the newly unemployed are grateful to know justin bieber thought about them being poor," someone else added on Twitter.

i’m sure all the newly unemployed are grateful to know justin bieber thought about them being poor — donky🌹☭ (@phattdonk) April 6, 2020

"I cannot take it anymore with celebs and influencers making COVID comments," another person wrote.

I cannot take it anymore with celebs and influencers making COVID comments.



Maybe just be a human — you are not an expert. Shut up and bake banana bread and stay home. — Seth Travis (@sethtravis) April 10, 2020

Other celebrities have also faced backlash for tone-deaf comments or gestures made during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellen DeGeneres took down a video where she joked that self-isolating at home in her mansion was like being in jail. Gal Gadot's video of her celebrity friends each singing a line from John Lennon's "Imagine" was also widely panned as an empty gesture. Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow came under fire when she took to the company's Instagram account with a selfie pushing a $450 skirt and a $425 pair of sneakers.