Justin Bieber goes tattoo-free for new music video — see the transformation

For the first time in almost a decade, Justin Bieber is sans tattoos.

The 26-year-old singer ditched his tattoos for his portrayal of a "Rocky" inspired boxer in the new music video for his most recent single, “Anyone.”

Bieber shared a clip of the behind-the-scenes transformation on Instagram, posting a time-lapse video of himself sitting in a chair while his chest and arms were being covered with makeup to conceal his ink.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“No tats for the #Anyonevideo,” he wrote in the caption.

"Feels so weird to see you without tattoos," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Bro I didn't even realize you covered up your tats in the video."

Fans were divided over Bieber's new temporary look. "Kinda looks good with no tats actually," commented one, while another wrote, "I think we can all agree u looks better with all the tattoos."

The music video follows the singer as a boxer while he trains in his backyard and on a beach before finding himself in the ring against some worthy opponents. It also stars actor Zoey Deutch as the boxer’s love interest and weaves in intimate scenes of the couple.

At the end of the video, Bieber appears to be knocked out during the final match, but then regains his strength and ultimately takes out his opponent. He and Deutch celebrate his big win with a hug and kiss in the ring.

Bieber sang “Anyone” in a live performance during the “T-Mobile Presents: NYE Live with Justin Bieber” concert special and officially released the single at midnight on Jan. 1.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said in a statement. “Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

The Canadian singer released his fifth studio album, “Changes,” featuring the Grammy-nominated single “Yummy,” in February 2020.

In October, the singer released his single “Lonely" accompanied by a poignant video, starring Jacob Tremblay as Bieber, that depicted his rise to stardom at a young age. The video transported fans back to Bieber’s early days with the “Wonder” star adopting Bieber's signature side-swept bangs, purple hoodie and white pants and jacket.

"Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters," Bieber wrote on Instagram following the release of the song. "I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story!"

He added, "It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful!"