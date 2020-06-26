Justin Bieber files $20 million lawsuit over sexual assault accusations

Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two anonymous social media users who accused him on Twitter of sexual assault on two separate occasions in 2014 and 2015.

The complaint, filed in a Los Angeles court on behalf of Bieber by attorneys Martin D. Singer and Evan Spiegel on Thursday, is against two Jane Does identified as "Danielle" and "Kadi" for accusations that the lawsuit claims are "factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Court documents state the women "fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault."

The lawsuit, which seeks $10 million in damages from each accuser, comes after the 26-year-old pop star took to social media Sunday to deny the 2014 allegation and call it "factually impossible." He provided photos and receipts that he said proved the assault could not have happened.

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," he wrote on Twitter.

One abuse accusation was made on Twitter by a person identified as Danielle with the handle @danielleglvn, who said Bieber assaulted her on March 9, 2014, after she was invited to his room at the Four Seasons in Austin, Texas, following a surprise concert at the South by Southwest festival.

Bieber stated in a series of tweets that he was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez on the night of the accusations. He tweeted a photo of Gomez with him on the street and an Us Weekly article that said Gomez attended the concert Danielle referenced in her story, as well as a series of receipts and emails that he said indicated he never stayed at the Four Seasons on the night of the accusation.

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

"Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publically reported that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the hotel because of the public reports of him dining at the restaurant," the complaint states. "However, even though Bieber went to the restaurant, he did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel."

Danielle has not otherwise spoken publicly about the accusation and her Twitter account appears to have been removed.

In the other accusation cited in the lawsuit, a person identified as Kadi, with the user name @ItsnotKadi, tweeted that on May 5, 2015, "around 2:30am, I was invited ... to Bieber's hotel (Langham hotel)" in New York City, where she says she was sexually assaulted.

The complaint calls the accusation "factually impossible."

"On May 4, 2015, Bieber attended the Met Gala in New York, and then immediately after went to and attended a celebrity hosted private after-party at Up & Down, attended by dozens of other celebrities and witnesses, at which Bieber was photographed in the early hours of May 5, 2015," the complaint states. "Bieber did not leave the celebrity after-party until close to 4 AM, when he then stopped at a hot-dog stand, along with others, for a snack. Bieber was photographed going to the after-party and then, at 4 AM, when he stopped at the hot-dog stand."

The complaint paints Kadi as a fame-hungry super fan, including a tweet it says Kadi wrote in 2018.

"Kadi has admitted on her Twitter page that she wants to be famous, to be a star on a Netflix series by using Twitter, stating in a pinned tweet, 'I wanna star in a netflix series! twitter do ur thing,'" the lawsuit states.

The complaint also speculates that Danielle and Kadi may be the same person under two accounts, or two people who conspired with each other to achieve fame.

The filing suggests that Kadi "knew and had the details of the Danielle Tweet/post prior to its release, and had her accusation ready to also release in conjunction."

NBC News has reached out to a user associated with the Twitter handle @ItsnotKadi, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Bieber's lawsuit.

Bieber had hinted at impending legal proceedings in the final tweet in the series he posted on Sunday.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,'' he wrote. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."