Justin Bieber denies news report that he's studying to become a minister

Justin Bieber is clarifying a few facts about his faith.

The 26-year-old "Anyone" singer took to his Instagram story on Monday to deny a Page Six report that he's studying to be a minister at Hillsong Church in New York City, a megachurch known for attracting celebrities.

Justin Bieber poses at the premiere of YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Bieber shared a screenshot of the article, which was published Dec. 31. "I'm not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that. This is fake news," he wrote across the story.

"And BTW Hillsong is not my church. For clarity I am a part of Churchome," the singer added.

The Page Six story was based on an earlier report by OK! magazine, which has since been removed from the media outlet's website. It comes nearly two months after Hillsong Church fired celebrity pastor Carl Lentz, a one-time spiritual adviser to Bieber, because of "moral failures" and "breaches of trust."

Lentz broke his silence shortly after his firing in a candid Instagram post that revealed he'd cheated on his wife of 17 years, Laura Lentz.

Lentz famously baptized Bieber at the home of NBA star Tyson Chandler in 2013. "It was probably one of the most special things I’ve been a part of," he told Oprah Winfrey during a 2016 episode of "SuperSoul Sunday."

Earlier this year, Bieber revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 24, participated in a joint baptism. Alongside several photos of the couple immersed in an outdoor body of water, the Grammy winner gushed, "This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

In Bieber's recent posts in his Instagram story, he shared that he doesn't believe the faithful need a "building" to help them to connect with a higher power.

"Church is not a place. We are the church. We don't need a building to connect with god. God is with us wherever we are," he wrote.