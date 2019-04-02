Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 2, 2019, 12:14 PM GMT / Source: Marriott By Drew Weisholtz

Justin Bieber has found himself in the center of controversy for playing an April Fools' Day joke that many consider to be distasteful.

The singer, 25, has come under fire after he posted a series of photos Monday indicating he and wife Hailey Bieber were expecting a baby. Bieber initially posted a sonogram, which raised eyebrows.

The post had no comment, but Hailey wrote in the comments, “Very funny.”

Bieber remained committed to the bit by later posting a series a photos of Hailey being examined by a team of doctors while she touched her stomach.

“If U thought it was April fools,” he wrote, doubling down on anyone who may have doubted him.

The “Sorry” singer finally came clean in a third Instagram post showing a puppy photoshopped in a sonogram.

“Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS,” he wrote.

Bieber’s joke was met with criticism by people who chided him for not being sensitive to those who struggle to conceive.

“LISTEN, I DONT CARE IF YOU ARE JUSTIN BIEBER OR HAILEY BALDWIN, A FAKE PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE,” one person wrote emphatically in caps on Twitter.

“justin bieber faking hailey being pregnant is... gross & insensitive,” wrote another user.

Even before Bieber went public with his joke, there was a movement urging people not to say they’re expecting a baby as an April Fools' Day prank.

“We love a good laugh, but pregnancy is not an April Fools Joke,” Philadelphia-based Main Line Fertility posted on March 29, along with a photo of statistics reminding people that one out of eight people struggle to get pregnant and one in four will lose a baby during pregnancy.

Bieber is not the first celebrity to attempt such a joke on April Fools' Day.

Last year, former "Bachelor" star Arie Luyendyk Jr. found himself in hot water when he revealed he and fiancee Lauren Burnham — who's now his wife — were expecting, only to reveal he was kidding.

In November, Luyendyk and Burnham were on the level when they revealed that they do indeed have a baby on the way.