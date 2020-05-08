Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande's new single is perfect for quarantining with loved ones

Is this the perfect lockdown jam?

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande just collaborated on a new single, “Stuck with U,” with proceeds going to the families of COVID-19 first responders.

The ballad is basically an ode to quarantining with loved ones, and all the highs and lows that can come with lockdown.

“Got all this time on my hands / Might as well cancel our plans, yeah / I could stay here for a lifetime,” Grande sings, while snuggling with one of her dogs. “So, go ahead and drive me insane / Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change / Being stuck with you.”

It's their first official musical collaboration. Ariana Grande/ Youtube

Meanwhile, Bieber sings as he walks in nature with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Last week, he teased the video as a kind of virtual prom, and invited fans to submit videos of themselves dancing and spending time with loved ones.

“I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now.”

Healthcare workers danced in the video wearing uniforms and masks. Ariana Grande/ Youtube

The video features several first responder families, as well as healthcare workers dancing in masks while social distancing. There are some familiar celebrity faces, too, with stars including Michael Bublé, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher making cute cameos.

Michael Buble (left) made a cameo. Ariana Grande/ Youtube

All net proceeds from streams and sales of “Stuck with U” will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which funds grants and scholarships for the children of healthcare workers, police officers and other first responders.

“i can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy i am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing),” Grande wrote on Instagram. “this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much.”