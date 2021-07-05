Americans celebrated Independence Day over the weekend, but Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder rang in a bonus holiday on July 4.

On Sunday, the couple hit a new milestone — 19 years of marriage.

Roberts, 53, kicked things off on Instagram with a brief message and a rare photo of the often private couple side-by-side.

“19 years,” she wrote alongside a trio of red, white and blue emoji. “Just getting started!”

In the picture, she and her hubby shared a hug while soaking up some sun and fun on a beach.

Moder also celebrated the occasion on Instagram with a rare pic of his own. But rather than share a recent photo, the 52-year-old cinematographer flashed back to more than 19 years ago and posted a sweet shot of him and his bride taken before they had the “big idea” to swap vows.

“Today we start our 20th year of marriage, he wrote alongside the casual vintage pic, which showed Roberts resting her head on his shoulder. “This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.”

Last month, Moder shared yet another rarity on his Instagram — a video clip of the couple’s youngest child, Henry, mastering some skateboard maneuvers on his 14th birthday.

Roberts and Moder wed in 2002 at the “Pretty Woman” star’s ranch in Taos, New Mexico. It was the second marriage for both. Together they share three children. In addition to Henry, they’re also parents to 16-year-old twins, son Phinnaeus and daughter Hazel.